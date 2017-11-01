WATCH LIVE | Henri van Breda resumes testimony in murder trial

Henri van Breda continues his testimony in the Western Cape High Court.

Van Breda is accused of the axe killings of his mother, Theresa, father, Martin and brother, Rudi, at their luxury home in Stellenbosch in 2015.

Outwardly calm‚ but sweating and controlling his breathing‚ Henri van Breda repeated minute details of his plea statement like a paint-by-numbers exercise in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

WATCH | Van Breda takes the stand: