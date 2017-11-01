South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Henri van Breda resumes testimony in murder trial

01 November 2017 - 10:26 By TimesLIVE

Henri van Breda continues his testimony in the Western Cape High Court.

Van Breda is accused of the axe killings of his mother, Theresa, father, Martin and brother, Rudi, at their luxury home in Stellenbosch in 2015.

Outwardly calm‚ but sweating and controlling his breathing‚ Henri van Breda repeated minute details of his plea statement like a paint-by-numbers exercise in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

WATCH | Van Breda takes the stand:

Van Breda sticks to his guns - but without a stutter

If Henri van Breda has a stutter‚ it was missing in action on Tuesday.
News
17 hours ago

‘I did not giggle’ – van Breda

Outwardly calm‚ but sweating and controlling his breathing‚ Henri van Breda repeated minute details of his plea statement like a paint-by-numbers ...
News
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Unsuitable antivenoms are being sold in Africa, costing lives Africa
  2. Scientists mine 'star scar' to unlock space secrets Sci-Tech
  3. Sony revives robot pet dog News
  4. 'Helicopter man' takes to the skies South Africa
  5. Baby mauled to death by dog in Johannesburg South Africa

Latest Videos

New York truck attack suspect seen running away from vehicle used in attack
Triple murder accused Henri van Breda takes the stand
X