Yacht runs aground in Clipper Round the World Yacht Race
Not long into the third leg of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race‚ one of the yachts ran aground halfway between Cape Town and Cape Point on Tuesday evening.
The crew of the CV24 Greenings were evacuated as a precautionary measure when their boat hit a rocky area near Cape Point.
In a press statement‚ the race organisers said: “Everyone is safe ... there were no injuries reported on board but the Skipper (Andy Woodruff‚ who is acting as Interim Skipper in place of injured David Hartshorn) and all crew have been evacuated onto rescue boats provided by the NSRI (National Sea Rescue Institute) for precaution to return to shore at Hout Bay. The safety of the Skipper and crew are paramount‚ so all measures that are currently taking place are preventative.”
Unicef‚ the closest vessel to the crew members in distress‚ had also helped with the evacuation. Once the members were brought to safety‚ Unicef continued with the race.
The crew members are staying at temporary accommodation in Cape Town.
A full investigation into the matter will take place‚ race organisers said.
NSRI Kommetjie station commander Ian Klopper said: “The Clipper Round the World Race yacht CV24 (team Greenings) requested assistance‚ reporting her 18 crew were in no imminent danger but the yacht had run aground on rocks at Olifantsbospunt‚ Cape Point. Clipper Round the World Race yachts had departed Cape Town earlier on the day on leg 3 of the race.”
Various emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene to assist.
“On arrival on the scene we found the yacht had aground on rocks and all casualty crew on board were in life-jackets on the yacht and safe and in no imminent danger in an onshore 14 knot North Westerly wind and 1.5 meter swell in a rising Spring High tide‚” Klopper said.
