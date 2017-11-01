Not long into the third leg of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race‚ one of the yachts ran aground halfway between Cape Town and Cape Point on Tuesday evening.

The crew of the CV24 Greenings were evacuated as a precautionary measure when their boat hit a rocky area near Cape Point.

In a press statement‚ the race organisers said: “Everyone is safe ... there were no injuries reported on board but the Skipper (Andy Woodruff‚ who is acting as Interim Skipper in place of injured David Hartshorn) and all crew have been evacuated onto rescue boats provided by the NSRI (National Sea Rescue Institute) for precaution to return to shore at Hout Bay. The safety of the Skipper and crew are paramount‚ so all measures that are currently taking place are preventative.”

Unicef‚ the closest vessel to the crew members in distress‚ had also helped with the evacuation. Once the members were brought to safety‚ Unicef continued with the race.