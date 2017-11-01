It begins with your birth certificate and ends with your death certificate - but you could end up filling out about 1‚900 government forms in your lifetime.

State Information Technology Agency (SITA) chief executive officer Dr Setumo Mohapi told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that government used 1‚900 forms across all departments.

"When I arrived at SITA two and a half years ago‚ there was a count of the number of forms that are used in government. It was then 1‚900 and is probably more today.

"So if you are getting services from government you may end up filling out quite a large number of these forms‚" he explained.

SITA has embarked on a five-year programme to allow the public to fill out government forms and documents online.

"The rate that we were going was just too slow. We had been doing e-enablement but only 10 forms per annum and very few of those got into production. I had said to my colleagues that at this rate‚ it is going to take 190 years and I definitely won't be there‚ "said Mohapi.

The agency then asked the private sector to come on board with custom software developers to accelerate the e-enablement.

"Fifty-three companies came forward. We now have a dedicated application development department‚" Mohapi said.

He said government had to become paperless to use resources adequately.

"Just look at the cost of using these forms. If you go for your driver's licence‚ there is the actual cost of the paper. Then you queue for five hours. That’s a loss of productivity. The person behind the counter then takes the form and duplicates it on a computer when that public servant should have been used elsewhere instead." Currently the labour department offers online forms for UIF applications and the environment affairs department allows the public to apply for permits online.

"Those are success stories. But we have to now ensure that all departments are e-enabled too. We can't lag behind on this." Mohapi said.

SITA is currently hosting GovTech 2017 in Durban but this year the agency wants to do more than just engage with the ICT industry at the annual conference.

Under the theme "A disruptive GovTech‚ a birth beckons"‚ SITA seeks to "begin again."

Mohapi admitted that the agency was not fulfilling its mandate to drive better service delivery through the use of technology.

"We had to analyse government or public policy space‚ look at socio-economic issues and work with government departments to create business solutions and look at solutions driven by IT. That’s what should have happened over the last 15 years."

"SITA could have done better. We should have done better. We are now going to approach this differently. We want government‚ the private sector and civil society to work together to find innovative solutions to make government work better for citizen convenience‚" Mohapi said.