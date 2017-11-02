A 33-year-old man sustained moderate injuries when he crashed his bakkie through a residential wall and landed in a swimming pool in Hamberg‚ Roodepoort‚ on the West Rand on Thursday afternoon‚ paramedics said.

“Shortly after 4pm‚ paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene where they found the man walking around on the scene. A bakkie was found completely submerged in the residential swimming pool.

“Paramedics assessed the man and found that he sustained a possible hand injury and multiple cuts and bruises‚” said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.

“It is understood that he apparently swerved for an oncoming vehicle and lost control before crashing through the wall along Albertina Sisulu Road.

“He was later transported to Life Flora Clinic for further care‚” Vermaak said.

- TimesLIVE