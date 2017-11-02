Chopper man given wings

Not so long ago the idea of flying was just a dream for Hendrick Chebanga. Never in his wildest imagining did he think he would actually sit in a cockpit with the instrument panel right in front of him.

But on Wednesday the man who built a replica of a police helicopter in his back yard could not wait to tell everyone he knows, including his mother in Zimbabwe, that his dream had come true.

Before leaving his shack in Dilopye village, near Hammanskraal, to go to Grand Central Airport, where he was due to take off, he said a short prayer, thanking God for giving him the opportunity to fly in a real helicopter.

"I woke up and prayed to say: 'I am going fly in a real helicopter'. I called my mother to tell her. She was very happy for me and proud her son was going to be in a helicopter," he said.