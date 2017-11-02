South Africa

Coast is clear: nine years of work on Cape Town road is finally over

02 November 2017 - 12:04 By Dave Chambers
City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for transport‚ Brett Herron.
City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for transport‚ Brett Herron.
Image: DA

Nine years and R340-million later‚ work to rehabilitate one of Cape Town’s main coastal tourist roads is over.

Main Road between Muizenberg and Fish Hoek has been beset by roadworks and traffic jams since March 2008 but the final “minor snags” will be fixed by the end of the week‚ City of Cape Town mayoral committee member Brett Herron said on Thursday.

He said most of the money went on three projects:

- Rehabilitation of the road base layers and surfacing of Main Road between Atlantic Road in Muizenberg and Clovelly Road;

- A new retaining wall at Clovelly; and

- Replacing underground services such as 100-year-old sewer pipes and a 50-year-old water main at Clovelly.

“We also installed low-voltage electricity cables‚ new stormwater infrastructure and streetlights‚” said Herron.

“The construction of a new retaining wall above the railway line in Clovelly posed the biggest challenge. Apart from making it possible to widen the road at this section‚ the retaining wall also serves as a support structure for Main Road.

“We have used state-of-the-art technology to stabilise and compact the soil to ensure that it has sufficient bearing capacity for the foundations of the retaining wall. This technology saved us up to six months’ working time.”

Nineteenth-century sandstone kerbs were lifted and relaid in their original positions in Kalk Bay and St James‚ said Herron.

“The significance of this project is obvious given that Main Road is one of only three access routes to the far south and that it currently carries about 20‚000 vehicles per day‚” he said.

“We estimate that the investment in Main Road will extend the lifecycle of the road by at least another 20 years without the need for major maintenance.”

Most read

  1. Naked woman arrested at UCT #FeesMustFall protest South Africa
  2. Double murder accused on parole at time of attack on elderly couple South Africa
  3. Advert depicting dog being pulled doesn't amount to animal cruelty: ASA Consumer Live
  4. Will the SABC and post office even exist in future? South Africa
  5. Man alleged to have forced domestic worker to have sex with dog abandons bail ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Helicopter man' flies for the first time
New York truck attack suspect seen running away from vehicle used in attack
X