Coast is clear: nine years of work on Cape Town road is finally over

Nine years and R340-million later‚ work to rehabilitate one of Cape Town’s main coastal tourist roads is over.

Main Road between Muizenberg and Fish Hoek has been beset by roadworks and traffic jams since March 2008 but the final “minor snags” will be fixed by the end of the week‚ City of Cape Town mayoral committee member Brett Herron said on Thursday.

He said most of the money went on three projects:

- Rehabilitation of the road base layers and surfacing of Main Road between Atlantic Road in Muizenberg and Clovelly Road;

- A new retaining wall at Clovelly; and

- Replacing underground services such as 100-year-old sewer pipes and a 50-year-old water main at Clovelly.