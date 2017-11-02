A 38-year-old man alleged to have been part of a gang that attacked a farm in Umfolozi‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ has been handed two life terms and an additional 40 years.

Thulani Sibiya was sentenced in the Madadeni High Court on Wednesday‚ said Captain Nqobile Gwala.

"Sibiya pleaded guilty to the charges‚" Gwala said.

He and others opened fire on a farm in August 2016‚ killing two people and injuring two others.

"Ronnie Lombard‚ 62‚ and William van Rooyen were fatally shot‚ whereas other two family members sustained serious gunshot wounds. A case of two counts of murder‚ attempted murder and house robbery was opened at Gluckstadt police station and the docket was transferred to the Provincial Task Team for investigation‚" Gwala said.

Seven people were arrested in connection with the attack. The other six are to be tried separately.

Sibiya's sentencing comes just days after thousands gathered across the country in a protest dubbed Black Monday to raise awareness of the dangers facing those on farms‚ with survivors speaking out about their heartache and losses.