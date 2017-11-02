Guess which province spent 218% more in irregular expenditure
KwaZulu-Natal was the biggest culprit of irregular expenditure in the 2016/17 financial year‚ according to the latest report from the Auditor General.
KwaZulu-Natal racked up irregular expenditure worth R7.8-billion‚ a 218% increase from last year‚ when the province was also the biggest culprit.
Irregular expenditure in the Free State increased by 181%‚ totalling R3.5-billion.
Limpopo’s irregular expenditure had increased by 150% in comparison to last year. It had irregular expenditure of R1.5-billion.
The Eastern Cape had an increase of 92% and had irregular expenditure worth R1.1-billion.
The AG’s latest report states that irregular expenditure has increased by 55% to least R45.6-billion in the 2016/2017 financial year.
Much of the expenditure stemmed from previous years. The bulk of the irregular expenditure (78%) was identified and disclosed by the audited entities while 22% was uncovered during the audit.
Most of the irregular expenditure (89% or R40-billion) was attributed to poor supply chain management.
While there were fewer auditees with irregular expenditure (67%) compared to last year (72%)‚ irregular expenditure had been on an upscale over the last four years‚ the AG said.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE