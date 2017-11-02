KwaZulu-Natal was the biggest culprit of irregular expenditure in the 2016/17 financial year‚ according to the latest report from the Auditor General.

KwaZulu-Natal racked up irregular expenditure worth R7.8-billion‚ a 218% increase from last year‚ when the province was also the biggest culprit.

Irregular expenditure in the Free State increased by 181%‚ totalling R3.5-billion.

Limpopo’s irregular expenditure had increased by 150% in comparison to last year. It had irregular expenditure of R1.5-billion.

The Eastern Cape had an increase of 92% and had irregular expenditure worth R1.1-billion.