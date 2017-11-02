South Africa

Guess which province spent 218% more in irregular expenditure

02 November 2017 - 10:49 By Naledi Shange
KwaZulu-Natal racked up irregular expenditure worth R7.8-billion‚ a 218% increase from last year‚ when the province was also the biggest culprit.
KwaZulu-Natal racked up irregular expenditure worth R7.8-billion‚ a 218% increase from last year‚ when the province was also the biggest culprit.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

KwaZulu-Natal was the biggest culprit of irregular expenditure in the 2016/17 financial year‚ according to the latest report from the Auditor General.

KwaZulu-Natal racked up irregular expenditure worth R7.8-billion‚ a 218% increase from last year‚ when the province was also the biggest culprit.

Irregular expenditure in the Free State increased by 181%‚ totalling R3.5-billion.

Limpopo’s irregular expenditure had increased by 150% in comparison to last year. It had irregular expenditure of R1.5-billion.

The Eastern Cape had an increase of 92% and had irregular expenditure worth R1.1-billion.

State employees score contracts worth R165m: Auditor-General

Contracts worth R165-million were awarded to suppliers in which government employees‚ including political office bearers‚ had an interest.
Politics
2 hours ago

The AG’s latest report states that irregular expenditure has increased by 55% to least R45.6-billion in the 2016/2017 financial year.

Much of the expenditure stemmed from previous years. The bulk of the irregular expenditure (78%) was identified and disclosed by the audited entities while 22% was uncovered during the audit.

Most of the irregular expenditure (89% or R40-billion) was attributed to poor supply chain management.

While there were fewer auditees with irregular expenditure (67%) compared to last year (72%)‚ irregular expenditure had been on an upscale over the last four years‚ the AG said.

Most read

  1. Retirement home manager pocketed R2m in rent and bribes South Africa
  2. Lion whisperer spurns racist guesthouse owner Andre Slade News
  3. Double life sentence for KZN farm attacker South Africa
  4. NY suspect says IS inspired attack, killings 'felt good' World
  5. Japan 'serial killer' said to be quiet child turned sex trade scout World

Latest Videos

'Helicopter man' flies for the first time
New York truck attack suspect seen running away from vehicle used in attack
X