Hawks 'too slow to act' on Eskom deal

The business rescue practitioner who sounded alarm bells last year about the Tegeta purchase of the Optimum coal mine says the Hawks finally contacted him for an interview last week.

Testifying in a parliamentary inquiry into state capture at Eskom, Piers Marsden said he approached the Hawks in July last year after he discovered that just hours after Tegeta admitted to him that it was R600-million short to buy Optimum, Eskom convened a late-night meeting to approve the payment of R586-million to the company.

He said he had barely heard from the Hawks since he made his affidavit except for a request, in May, for further information.

But he said he had been contacted last Thursday by a new investigator who wanted to set up an interview with him.

Inquiry chairman Zukiswa Rantho asked: "Were you not suspicious when all of a sudden the investigating officer wants to meet you? I ask because this inquiry has been publicised."