South Africa

Hawks 'too slow to act' on Eskom deal

Eskom probe: Business rescue expert says he alerted them to dodgy Tegeta deal in July 2016

02 November 2017 - 06:43 By Bianca Capazorio
Eskom headquarters, MegaWatt Park, in Sunninghill, Johannesburg.
Eskom headquarters, MegaWatt Park, in Sunninghill, Johannesburg.
Image: John Liebenberg

The business rescue practitioner who sounded alarm bells last year about the Tegeta purchase of the Optimum coal mine says the Hawks finally contacted him for an interview last week.

Testifying in a parliamentary inquiry into state capture at Eskom, Piers Marsden said he approached the Hawks in July last year after he discovered that just hours after Tegeta admitted to him that it was R600-million short to buy Optimum, Eskom convened a late-night meeting to approve the payment of R586-million to the company.

He said he had barely heard from the Hawks since he made his affidavit except for a request, in May, for further information.

But he said he had been contacted last Thursday by a new investigator who wanted to set up an interview with him.

Inquiry chairman Zukiswa Rantho asked: "Were you not suspicious when all of a sudden the investigating officer wants to meet you? I ask because this inquiry has been publicised."

How Eskom was targeted as 'the next cash cow'

Former Trillian financial advisory CEO Mosilo Mothepu has told how staff were transferred between Transnet and Eskom after the power utility was ...
News
1 day ago

But Marsden said he was "grateful to have someone to engage with".

He testified that a deal for Tegeta to acquire the coal mine, which was in business rescue, was struck in April 2016.

On April 11 then Tegeta executive member Nazeem Howa called Marsden to a meeting where he indicated they were R600-million short of the purchase price, due in two days.

He requested that Marsden approach banks in a bid to finance the shortfall.

Marsden said he met banks that afternoon, but they were not prepared to fund the shortfall. He said he relayed this decision to Howa on that Friday afternoon.

The funds were, however, paid on time and the mine was acquired, but Marsden said he saw an episode of Carte Blanche in June in which it was reported that Eskom had made a pre-payment for coal to Tegeta totalling R584-million during a hastily convened meeting at 9pm on April 11.

He approached the directorate for priority crimes investigation with the information because "I was mindful of the meeting on April11 in which we were led to believe they were R600-million short and that an amount which was relatively similar was approved on the same day".

"The timing required investigation," he said. 

RBPlat to let Gupta firm go

RBPlat has had a contract with ABMS, a subsidiary of Tegeta Resources which is owned by Oakbay Investments, for several years
Business
11 days ago

Zwane defends meeting with Guptas

A defiant mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane has brushed off allegations that he is captured‚ defending his decision to meet with the Gupta ...
Politics
14 days ago

Koko the latest Eskom exec in Outa’s firing line

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has laid charges of corruption against Eskom's former head of generation and current interim CEO‚ Matshela ...
Business
27 days ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town poo throwers at it again South Africa
  2. Private eye got Kemper suspects South Africa
  3. Rocky ship graveyard claims another victim South Africa
  4. Why did Jordaan take two weeks to issue rape denial, asks Ferguson South Africa
  5. Chopper man given wings South Africa

Latest Videos

'Helicopter man' flies for the first time
New York truck attack suspect seen running away from vehicle used in attack
X