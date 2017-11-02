Life Esidimeni leader loses her appeal

Dr Makgoba Manamela‚ who was one of three leaders who ran the project to shut down Life Esidimeni Homes‚ has lost her appeal against the health ombudsman’s report.

When Life Esidimeni homes were shut down‚ Manamela was involved in moving patients from homes into ill-equipped NGOs and 141 later died.

Health ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba said in a report that Manamela must be suspended from the Gauteng health department "for gross misconduct and or incompetence". Manamela appealed the ombudsman report and her disciplinary proceedings in the Gauteng department of health were postponed due to her appeal.