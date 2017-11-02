The stomach-churning stench of human faeces‚ piles of rubbish‚ ripped curtains and a naked woman being dragged into a police van greeted students at the University of Cape Town on Thursday.

Parts of the campus were sealed off by police in riot gear and private security and at least three people were arrested.

Some students have called for a shutdown until their demands are met for a 0% fee increase for the 2018 academic year. They also want a commission of inquiry into suicides at the institution‚ a full report on campus security expenses and the scrapping of historical debt. They also called for the immediate release of the Fees Commission report by President Jacob Zuma.

UCT vice chancellor Max Price said at a media briefing on Thursday: “There has been a group of 200 students trying to shut down campus since last night. In spite of disruption by a small group of students‚ campus is open. We utterly condemn the protest.