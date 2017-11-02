Parties met on Wednesday in an effort to find common ground.

Bemawu said it has agreed to meet the SABC on Thursday morning to negotiate.

Unions are demanding a 10% salary increment.

Bemawu said the strike is not only about a salary increase.

“The strike is also about unresolved grievances‚ unprocedural restructuring‚ abuse by management‚ unilateral change to shift rosters‚ unilateral change to terms and conditions of employment‚ abuse of staff in that freelancers are working for years now without any medical aid‚ pension‚ leave‚ sick leave and other benefits. The strike is about the attitude of management in dealing with staff‚” the union said.

Kganyago said the public broadcaster met with the two unions.

“Management proposed we reopen negotiations and have a facilitator. After the meeting Bemawu went down to meet its members and then came back and said they are continuing with the strike‚” Kganyago told SABC news on Wednesday evening.

He said it was regrettable that Bemawu had decided to do go on strike‚ but said it was the union’s right.

“Those that are not going on strike must come to work as per their condition of employment. We are saying those that are going on strike must do that in a dignified manner and not intimidate those that are coming to work.”

Kganyago said the principle of no work‚ no pay would apply.