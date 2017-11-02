State auditor rejects cover-up pleas

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has revealed that his office is under pressure to cover up adverse audit outcomes.

Makwetu, releasing the audit results of the national and provincial governments on Wednesday, said there was a trend - which had intensified in the 2016-2017 financial year - of government officials contesting his offices' findings.

"It is acceptable," he said, "for those we audit to question and challenge the outcome of audits, based on evidence and solid accounting interpretations or legal grounds.

"We acknowledge that many of the accounting and legal matters dealt with in the audits are complex and often open to interpretation.''

But pressure is sometimes exerted on his office's audit teams "to change conclusions purely to avoid negative audit outcomes or the disclosure of irregular expenditure without sufficient grounds.