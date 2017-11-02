The #UniteBehind Coalition‚ led by veteran UDF members‚ started a civil disobedience campaign on Wednesday.

Members of the group occupied the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and demanded: Arrest President Jacob Zuma or arrest us. They refused to move and eventually‚ after several hours of an ensuing standoff‚ police arrested eight members of the group.

The event started when several dozen people marched from the Methodist Church on Greenmarket Square to the NPA in the afternoon. They entered the NPA holding banners and shouting slogans. About 20 people in the group then sat down‚ occupying part of the building. They demanded a warrant for Zuma’s arrest. No one from the NPA addressed the group.

UDF veteran Zelda Holtzman told GroundUp : “We are gathered here because of the seriousness of the situation‚ resulting from the effects of corruption.” She cited the dire situation on Metrorail trains as an example of the consequences of corruption. She lambasted NPA head Shaun Abrahams for failing to act against Zuma. How can the president sleep at night‚ she asked. “He is pocketing money that should go to [Metrorail] security upgrades.” She said that while Abrahams was sleeping‚ people were dying. “That is why we’re here today‚ to wake him up!”