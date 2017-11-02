WATCH | Watch out! Plenty of fun as domestic worker takes the wheel
02 November 2017 - 17:42
A video of a Cape Town man taking his family’s domestic worker for her first driving lesson has gone viral.
Caroline Ndlovu has been working for Joshua Rubin’s family for more than 10 years and wanted to learn how to drive. Joshua then took her out on the road for the first time.
Driving for the first time can be daunting for many. There is literally screaming in the first 10 seconds!
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE