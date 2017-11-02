Jennifer Ferguson has questioned why Danny Jordaan waited almost two weeks to refute rape allegations levelled against him.

Ferguson‚ a singer and former ANC MP‚ said she believed Jordaan’s statement had been made because he was afraid of more women coming forward.

“I think that‚ out of everything‚ is what Danny is most afraid of because he is not coming clean and he doesn’t know how many more are going to come out‚” she said.

Ferguson‚ who first made her shock allegations on October 18 in a Facebook post‚ said the new claims had also led to nefarious enquiries into her past and “strategic slut shaming”.

Ferguson claimed Jordaan raped her at the Holiday Inn in Port Elizabeth 24 years ago.

Jordaan’s attorney Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi on Wednesday issued a statement in which Jordaan denied the claims‚ saying his perceived silence over the matter was a result of “his empathy with the victims of gender-based violence”.