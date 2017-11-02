Why did Jordaan take two weeks to issue rape denial, asks Ferguson
Jennifer Ferguson has questioned why Danny Jordaan waited almost two weeks to refute rape allegations levelled against him.
Ferguson‚ a singer and former ANC MP‚ said she believed Jordaan’s statement had been made because he was afraid of more women coming forward.
“I think that‚ out of everything‚ is what Danny is most afraid of because he is not coming clean and he doesn’t know how many more are going to come out‚” she said.
Ferguson‚ who first made her shock allegations on October 18 in a Facebook post‚ said the new claims had also led to nefarious enquiries into her past and “strategic slut shaming”.
Ferguson claimed Jordaan raped her at the Holiday Inn in Port Elizabeth 24 years ago.
Jordaan’s attorney Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi on Wednesday issued a statement in which Jordaan denied the claims‚ saying his perceived silence over the matter was a result of “his empathy with the victims of gender-based violence”.
“Dr Jordaan has‚ however‚ after careful consideration decided to assert his innocence. Whilst Mr Jordaan supports public debate as an essential tool to highlight the issue of gender-based violence ... in this case there are two opposing versions that cannot be resolved in the media‚ or elsewhere‚ in substitution for a court of law‚” the statement read.
The slut shaming Ferguson talks about are suggestions that her eldest son was the product of a one-night stand. She said her former partner‚ the father of her son‚ had been asked to reveal details about her past.
This overture‚ Ferguson said‚ was made on behalf of Jordaan ally‚ advocate Norman Arendse.
Of the one-night stand suggestion‚ she said: “I rose to it ... I was furious. This is what they’ve done to Khwezi‚ this is strategically slut shaming‚ so you diminish the victim. You undermine the disclosure by painting a woman who asked for it or who is not to be trusted.”
Arendse refused to be drawn on the allegations‚ saying: “It doesn’t concern or involve me. I don’t want to get dragged into something that’s none of my business.”
Ferguson’s ex-partner on Wednesday called into Radio 702‚ confirming he had been approached but saying he could not conclude it was for unscrupulous reasons.
However‚ he did express anger at his son being drawn into the fray.
