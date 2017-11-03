McKinsey worked with Trillian after learning of Gupta links - sources

Global consultancy McKinsey worked with local consultancy firm Trillian for four months after learning it was controlled by the Gupta brothers, business friends of President Jacob Zuma accused of corruption, four sources familiar with the deal said.

Their comments contradict media statements by McKinsey that it ceased work with the firm in March 2016 -- after due diligence by external consultants showed the links to the Gupta family, accused by South Africa's anti-corruption watchdog of siphoning public funds.

McKinsey, which says it never signed a separate contract with Trillian, also ignored warnings by senior staff in South Africa not to partner Trillian in a deal to advise state utility Eskom which is being investigated for fraud, the sources said. The senior staff were troubled by Eskom's demand that Trillian must be involved in the deal despite having little experience.

It then took a year for McKinsey to act on calls for an internal inquiry into the relationship with Trillian, the sources said.

Two of McKinsey's global directors -- Europe-based Pal Erik Sjatil and Africa chief Georges Desvaux -- and South African office head Saf Yeboah-Amankwah told concerned partners the situation was "under control", three former McKinsey employees said.