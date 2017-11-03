More jail time for Pistorius?

Prosecutors on Friday will argue for Oscar Pistorius to be given a longer jail sentence, saying the six years he is serving for killing his girlfriend is "shockingly low".

The National Prosecuting Authority will present its case during a one-day hearing in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein. Judges are expected to hand down their ruling at a later date.

The Paralympic athlete shot Reeva Steenkamp dead on Valentine's Day in 2013, when he fired four times through the door of his toilet - an act, he says, that came from mistaking her for a burglar.

Pistorius was originally convicted of culpable homicide in 2014, but his conviction was upgraded to murder in 2015.

Pistorius, 30, will not be in court.

"We believe the sentence is shockingly low," said NPA spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku.

"We cannot allow a situation where we create a precedent for a person sentenced for murder. It is inappropriate if you look at the gravity of the offence."