South Africa

More jail time for Pistorius?

03 November 2017 - 07:07 By AFP
Oscar Pistorius at the Pretoria Magistrates court on June 4, 2013, in Pretoria. He was convicted for killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. File photo.
Oscar Pistorius at the Pretoria Magistrates court on June 4, 2013, in Pretoria. He was convicted for killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images

Prosecutors on Friday will argue for Oscar Pistorius to be given a longer jail sentence, saying the six years he is serving for killing his girlfriend is "shockingly low".

The National Prosecuting Authority will present its case during a one-day hearing in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein. Judges are expected to hand down their ruling at a later date.

The Paralympic athlete shot Reeva Steenkamp dead on Valentine's Day in 2013, when he fired four times through the door of his toilet - an act, he says, that came from mistaking her for a burglar.

Pistorius was originally convicted of culpable homicide in 2014, but his conviction was upgraded to murder in 2015.

Pistorius, 30, will not be in court.

"We believe the sentence is shockingly low," said NPA spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku.

"We cannot allow a situation where we create a precedent for a person sentenced for murder. It is inappropriate if you look at the gravity of the offence." 

State to appeal for longer Pistorius sentence

The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) on Friday will argue for Oscar Pistorius to be given a longer jail sentence, saying the six years he is ...
News
2 days ago

Pistorius 'won't be able to sue over film'

Oscar Pistorius has little or no chance to sue the producers of an upcoming movie portraying the Blade Runner, say experts.
News
1 month ago

WATCH: First teaser of Oscar Pistorius biopic released

The first teaser of an upcoming biopic based on Oscar Pistorius' life, which includes the 2013 Valentine's Day shooting and killing of his then ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Supreme court to hear state's appeal against Pistorius murder sentence

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) will hear the state's appeal against the six-year murder sentence handed to Paralympic gold medallist Oscar ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | State appeals Pistorius's 'shockingly low' sentence South Africa
  2. Heavy hitters could summon Moyane in KPMG probe South Africa
  3. MTN takes on Vodacom for title of Africa's biggest digital bank Business
  4. Trump, dogged at home, heads on longest presidential Asia trip in years World
  5. Trump's Twitter account deactivated by employee leaving company World

Latest Videos

Christopher Panayiotou found guilty of murder and obstruction of justice
Henri van Breda re-enacts battle between him and alleged attacker in court
X