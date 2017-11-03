When Oscar Pistorius realised he had shot his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp‚ he was “beside himself”‚ the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has heard.

“His actions were directed against the intruder. When he realised he had shot Reeva‚ he was beside himself‚” his counsel advocate Barry Roux said on Friday.

Roux was arguing on Pistorius’s behalf against the National Prosecuting Authority’s application to have his sentence increased from the six years he is currently serving for the murder of Steenkamp.

“His whole concern was about the deceased and her family. He tried to make contact before and during the trial. After the trial‚ he tried to make contact‚” Roux argued.