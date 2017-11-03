Panayiotou found 'guilty, guilty, guilty'

Christopher Panayiotou could go to prison for the rest of his life - a realisation that quickly sank in on Thursday when Judge Dayalin Chetty found him guilty of masterminding his wife's murder.

"Guilty, guilty, guilty," the words Jayde Panayiotou's family had waited so long to hear, echoed across the packed Port Elizabeth High Court, eliciting applause and cheers from the gallery.

Panayiotou's face reddened and his family, seated directly behind him, began to cry.

In a mammoth judgment, which lasted for most of the day, Chetty convicted Panayiotou, 31, of murder, hitman Sinethemba Nemembe of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances, and Zolani Sibeko of conspiracy to commit murder.

Panayiotou showed little emotion as the judgment was read out.