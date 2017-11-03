"What they are focusing on is to continue Reeva's legacy‚ which is the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation‚" said the family's lawyer Tania Koen in an interview with eNCA.

Koen was flanked by Reeva's mother‚ June‚ outside the Supreme Court of Appeal‚ where the National Prosecuting Authority will be arguing for Oscar Pistorius to be given a longer jail sentence‚ saying the six years he is serving for killing his girlfriend is "shockingly low".

Koen said the Steenkamp family was in court to support the NPA in its application and wanted the law to run its course.

"They believe in the justice system and they support the state‚" Koen said.

Pistorius shot dead Reeva Steenkamp in the early hours of Valentine's Day in 2013‚ when he fired four times through the door of his bedroom toilet. He said he had mistaken her for a burglar.

Pistorius was originally convicted of culpable homicide‚ the equivalent of manslaughter‚ in 2014‚ but the appeal court in Bloemfontein upgraded his conviction to murder in 2015.

Pistorius‚ 30‚ who is being held at the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre prison in Pretoria‚ will not be in court on Friday.