The SABC and unions are yet to reach an agreement over wage increases.

The public broadcasters’ executives were locked in meetings with shop stewards from the Broadcasting‚ Electronic‚ Media and Allied Workers Union (Bemawu) and Communications Workers Union (CWU) on Thursday. The demand is for a 10% to 15% salary increase

Bemawu's spokesperson Hanno Bekker said on Friday: "We met the SABC yesterday where we locked into a meeting the entire day and they (SABC executives) arrived with absolutely no mandate to settle our dispute of the 0% salary increment. However‚ they proposed that they would only offer salary increases in the next financial year and the board would be reckless if they put an offer on the table for something that they don’t have and that they cannot honour."

Bekker said the mere fact the public broadcaster is committing itself to negotiations is a clear indication that it has the financial power to increase employees’ salaries.