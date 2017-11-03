South Africa

Shootout in Mthatha CBD after robbery

03 November 2017 - 14:16 By Lulamile Feni
#sapsEC Mthatha #SAPS arrested a duo icw attempted business robbery at a supermarket. Shootout ensued. 2 Unlicensed guns & ammo seized.
Image: SA Police via Twitter

Sprigg Street in central Mthatha turned into war zone this morning when police exchanged gunfire with robbers.

Police said a security guard and a robber were injured and one person was arrested‚ but another managed to escape.

Two vehicles were damaged during the incident‚ which took place just after 8am.

“Three men entered a grocery store and demanded cash at gunpoint‚” said police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Mzukisi Fatyela. “They managed to take cash but someone raised the alarm.

"Police and Protext security company responded swiftly and that's when the shootout between police and the robbers ensued. One of the robbers was shot and injured. A security guard was also injured by the robbers.”

The injured men were rushed to hospital by ambulance and the robber is under police guard.

Fatyela said two firearms‚ a 9mm and revolver‚ were confiscated and will be sent for ballistic tests.

