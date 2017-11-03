South Africa

Woolies reeled in over claims

Free: Retailer pledges to alter signage for its fresh fish, eggs

03 November 2017 - 07:17 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Bruce Gorton

Pictures of dead yellowtail tuna fish on delivery trucks hardly inspired confidence for Alison Clark that Woolworths was living up to its promise to support sustainable fishing.

Clark regarded the image of a dead fish as contradiction of the food retailer's message: "Woolworths sea rescue - our fish is responsibly sourced."

So she complained to the Advertising Standards Authority of SA.

There was more to crow about when she saw the retailer's adverts for eggs, which proclaimed: "Born free - our hens are never kept in cages."

Clark argued that the signage was misleading and not based on scientific facts. She said it was a known fact that poultry used in both the meat and egg industry was captive.

Clark argued all male chicks born in hatcheries in the egg industry were destroyed within the first 48 hours of their hatching, as they had no value.

Adams & Adams attorneys, acting on behalf of Woolworths, said the retailer was not a member of the ASA, but argued the retailer's case regardless.

An undertaking was given to amend the advertising within three months of the ASA ruling date.

Clarks argued in a separate complaint that the image of a dead fish was contradictory to the message of rescue.

Woolworths undertook to amend the adverts, but requested to be given three months to make the changes.

"We voluntarily offered to change the advertising on seven of our trucks as we value the feedback from our customer," Spencer Sonn, Woolworths managing director, said.

"We are proud of our achievements in animal welfare."

ASA accepted the undertaking.

