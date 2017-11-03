Woolies reeled in over claims

Pictures of dead yellowtail tuna fish on delivery trucks hardly inspired confidence for Alison Clark that Woolworths was living up to its promise to support sustainable fishing.

Clark regarded the image of a dead fish as contradiction of the food retailer's message: "Woolworths sea rescue - our fish is responsibly sourced."

So she complained to the Advertising Standards Authority of SA.

There was more to crow about when she saw the retailer's adverts for eggs, which proclaimed: "Born free - our hens are never kept in cages."

Clark argued that the signage was misleading and not based on scientific facts. She said it was a known fact that poultry used in both the meat and egg industry was captive.

Clark argued all male chicks born in hatcheries in the egg industry were destroyed within the first 48 hours of their hatching, as they had no value.