At least 18 people injured after taxi rolls near Bloemfontein

04 November 2017 - 13:43 By Timeslive
18 injured when taxi rolled on the R702 in Dinaweng outside Bloemfontein.
Image: ER24 via Facebook

At least 18 people were injured when a taxi rolled on the R702 in Dinaweng outside Bloemfontein in the Free State on Saturday morning‚ paramedics said.

“ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene around 11h30 and found some of the passengers lying outside of the taxi and some walking around on the scene.

“About six people sustained moderate injuries and twelve more sustained minor injuries‚” said ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall.

She said ER24 transported six of the victims to nearby hospitals for further medical care and other emergency services on scene attended to the rest of the injured.

X