Museum Africa without power due to cable theft

Johannesburg’s Museum Africa has been affected by a power disruption due to cable theft.

MMC for Community Development Nonhlanhla Sifumba said that preliminary have revealed that the power interruption is a result of cable theft on the north end of the museum building.

“We condemn these acts of sabotage that are causing costly damages to the City's infrastructure and interrupting our resolve to provide quality services to the residents of Johannesburg‚” she said.

She assured the public and museum patrons that the City was applying “stringent measures to improve security in the perimeter of the museum‚ as well as to ensure that we prevent further damage to the City's infrastructure”.

The museum would only be open for limited tours until the problem was resolved‚ she added.

“We have deployed a team to assess the full extent of the damage resulting from the cable theft and give us an indication of how long the repairs process will take.

We will soon advise our patrons on when the full range of museum services will be restored.”