Nine left injured after bakkie rolls on R721 in Free State

Nine people were injured after the driver of a bakkie lost control of his vehicle on the R721 about 40 kilometres outside Kroonstad in the Free State on Saturday morning.

One of the injured was critical and had to be airlifted to hospital‚ said ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall.

She said paramedics had arrived at the scene at about 6am to find passengers from the vehicle lying in a field after they had been ejected from the bakkie.

“One man was in a critical condition and was airlifted to the Randfontein Private Hospital by the ER24 and One Plan Medical helicopter for further medical care.

“Eight more men sustained minor to moderate injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals.

“Local authorities were on the scene to conduct an investigation into this incident‚” SIddall said.