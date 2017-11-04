Three people were arrested on Thursday afternoon after the City of Johannesburg conducted a crime prevention operation in several hijacked and bad properties in Jeppestown‚ east of Johannesburg.

The properties that were targeted during the operation include Maria Park‚ 20 Janie Street and Casino Hotel‚ according to Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

The operation was led by the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Services Unit in conjunction with the South African Police Service (SAPS)‚ Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD)‚ Emergency Management Services (EMS) and the City’s Environmental Health‚ Citizen Relationship and Urban Management and Social Development departments.

“One suspect was arrested for being in possession 2 rounds of ammunition while two suspects were arrested for possession of drugs. Three vehicles were also impounded during the operation.

“Several shops in the area were also raided resulting in 5 compliance notices issued to shop owners‚ a fine was issued to a shop owner by EMS and 1 second goods shop was issued with a notice to close down‚” Mashaba said.

“No undocumented foreign nationals were arrested for the operation because the Department of Home Affairs did not participate in the operation‚” he stated.