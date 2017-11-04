A farmworker is in a critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to his groin in an attack on a farm just outside Tzaneen in Limpopo on Friday night‚ paramedics said.

Another farmworker suffered minor injuries in the attack. The farm is situated on the Deerpark road.

“At approximately 22h00‚ ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and treated the two farm workers‚ believed to be between the ages of 50 to 60 years‚ for their wounds.

“Both men were transported to Van Velden Hospital for further medical care‚” said ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall.

She said local authorities were on the scene to conduct an investigation into the incident.

Limpopo police could not immediately be reached for comment.