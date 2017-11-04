South Africa

We shall overcome: UCT boss vows to end academic year despite unrest

04 November 2017 - 16:21 By Dave Chambers
UCT's Vice Chancellor Dr Max Price interacts with students in this file photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Max Price vowed on Saturday that the institution would complete this year’s final week of academic work in spite of a “very imperfect” situation on campus.

But after two weeks of violence and protests — including sewage being poured across floors — he warned students to brace themselves for disruption.

“Slashing vehicle tyres‚ intimidation‚ throwing bricks‚ vandalism ... are acts that are reprehensible‚ undemocratic and unlawful‚” Price said in a letter to students.

He warned that plans were in place to prevent disruption of exams. “We hope‚ of course‚ that the threats to shut down the university and the exams will be withdrawn‚ and we continue to engage with the protesters to resolve the conflict.”

Seven UCT students who were arrested during fee-related protests this week were each freed on R500 bail on Friday. They are charged with violating a High Court interdict relating to unlawful protest action‚ and two are charged with public indecency.

About 200 people tried to disrupt academic activities on Thursday after a university announcement that it planned an 8% fee increase for 2018.

In his letter to students‚ Price said faculty deans had told him most undergraduate and postgraduate learning activities had been completed despite the unrest.

“There is a sense that despite the disruption and interference by some protesters‚ we are managing to conclude this term’s academic programme with integrity‚” he said.

However‚ “there is no question that the context we face currently impacts many on our campus deeply. People have different levels of tolerance‚ triggers or thresholds for trauma and while many may be able to cope‚ it is clear that others might struggle”.

Price said psychological assistance was available‚ and “we are also putting in place additional medical support to deal with health incidents on the ground ... as well as providing clinical nurse professionals who will work with volunteers to assist with minor injuries that arise from volatile situations”.

