Residents in a block of flats overlooking a funeral parlour are not happy about the prospect of living next door to corpses in Pietermaritzburg.

Martin’s Funerals‚ which has been operating in Pietermaritz Street for nearly a decade‚ is planning to build an in-house mortuary to store corpses ahead of burial.

MartIn’s general manager‚ Deon Koekemoer‚ has defended the legality of the process‚ but some irate residents in an adjacent block of flats‚ The Olivers‚ are not amused and say they were not properly consulted beforehand.

A resident‚ who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity‚ said that they had staged a protest outside the funeral parlour and placed placards in their windows.

“The first we heard about the mortuary was in October when we were given a letter saying that the planning commission had upheld an appeal. “This place is right next to our homes and imagine how this would devalue our property‚” said the resident.

“We thought that they were just going to sell their policies and tombstones on the site‚ we had no idea that there were going to be bodies across the road. I don’t want to damage their business but we want them to act ethically.”

Koekemoer poured cold water on allegations that the company had not followed the rules. “If we want to build anything we have to apply through the correct channels and all of that was done in the correct manner. There was advertising on the premises and we jumped through all the hoops of the municipality‚” he said.

“We have been in that premises for nearly 10 years and now suddenly they are up in arms. We want them to come and discuss things with us. Up to today we have no one walking through our doors to complain‚” he added.

Koekemoer said that they were a well-established company with processes in place to manage the temporary storage of human remains.

“We have been operating (since) 1989 and we would never conduct business in a manner where bodies are visible. We are waiting on a plan to be drawn up for the sewerage but we plan on going ahead‚” he said.