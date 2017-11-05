Teen drowns at popular Durban beach
05 November 2017 - 11:23
A teenager drowned while swimming at a popular bathing beach in Amanzimtoti‚ south of Durban‚ on Saturday afternoon.
Netcare 911 spokesman Nick Dollman said that medics had rushed to the beach in Doonside after the teen was spotted floating in the surf.
“Reports from the scene allege that the girl was seen floating in the water and was brought ashore by the lifeguards. They started CPR and called for paramedics‚” he said.
Dollman added that despite the efforts of paramedics and lifeguards‚ she died at the scene.
“Sadly the number of drowning incidents that Netcare 911 attends to increases during the summer season‚” he said.
