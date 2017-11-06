South Africa

Bail application for meth 'cook' delayed

06 November 2017 - 16:23 By Zwanga Mukhuthu
Kingsley Obi Udeobi was allegedly found with 105kg of processed and unprocessed drugs worth R70-million.
Kingsley Obi Udeobi was allegedly found with 105kg of processed and unprocessed drugs worth R70-million.
Image: iStock Images

The bail application for alleged meth (tik) 'cook' Kingsley Obi Udeobi has been postponed to November 15 for further evidence.

Udeobi‚ 31‚ appeared before East London bail court magistrate Robin Taylor on Monday morning where his formal bail application was heard.

He was arrested last week by the Hawks after he was allegedly found with 105kg of processed and unprocessed drugs worth R70-million in a Belgravia flat.

The investigating officer in the case‚ Captain Raymond Buys‚ said that Udeobi was in the country illegally when his fingerprints taken by police at the time of his arrest allegedly did not match those found in the accused's asylum papers.

However Udeobi's lawyer‚ Neil Ristow‚ was adamant that he was in the country legally and that he would submit a written affidavit to support his argument.

The case was postponed for Ristow to submit the affidavit. Udeobi was remanded in custody.

- DispatchLIVE

Most read

  1. Taxi strike could be a disaster for pupils writing exams South Africa
  2. Mugabe gives his deputy the marching orders Africa
  3. Chilling last messages from slain Susan Rohde South Africa
  4. Family of State Security Agency boss demand retraction of controversial book South Africa
  5. City of Johannesburg increases its social package South Africa

Latest Videos

Gunman massacres at least 26 people in Texas church
Mpumalanga man builds his own pedal car from scrap
X