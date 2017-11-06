The bail application for alleged meth (tik) 'cook' Kingsley Obi Udeobi has been postponed to November 15 for further evidence.

Udeobi‚ 31‚ appeared before East London bail court magistrate Robin Taylor on Monday morning where his formal bail application was heard.

He was arrested last week by the Hawks after he was allegedly found with 105kg of processed and unprocessed drugs worth R70-million in a Belgravia flat.

The investigating officer in the case‚ Captain Raymond Buys‚ said that Udeobi was in the country illegally when his fingerprints taken by police at the time of his arrest allegedly did not match those found in the accused's asylum papers.

However Udeobi's lawyer‚ Neil Ristow‚ was adamant that he was in the country legally and that he would submit a written affidavit to support his argument.

The case was postponed for Ristow to submit the affidavit. Udeobi was remanded in custody.

