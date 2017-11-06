Richard Coleman from Traffic Services in the City of Cape Town said the overnight winds caused road closures in the City on Monday morning due to wind damage to a building.

“Wind damage to a building on the corner of Roeland and McKenzie Street. We have closed Roeland Street between Brury and Brandweer streets. Devilliers Street and Constitution Street. We have also closed Philip Kgosana Drive link to Mill Street‚” Coleman said.

On Sunday evening‚ Mayco member JP Smith said the designated fireworks site on the Table View beach front had to be cancelled due to strong winds.

“Table View site closed down due to wind. Public cooperated and evacuated the beach in minutes‚” Smith said.

Apart from the dangerous winds‚ the City will remain sunny‚ reaching a maximum of 21°. Vredendal will peak at 36° and George at 20°.