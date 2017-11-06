WATCH | Capetonians hold onto poles as strong winds cause chaos in city
Strong winds wreaked havoc in Cape Town on Monday.
SA Weather Service forecaster Wayne Venter said an alert had been issued for the southwest coast of the Western Cape‚ where wind speeds of 60km/h and above were expected.
“A watch is issued between Cape Columbine and Cape Hangklip. Gale force winds with an estimated wind speed of 60km/h‚” Venter said.
Deejay tweeted:”Hectic #wind in #CapeTown this morning! Take care if you are a low molecular weight individual.”
Stu Holmes tweeted: “Any suggestions for a tourist in #CapeTown? The gale force winds cancelled our trip to Robben Island.”
Lady Timothy tweeted: “The wind at Cape Town City Centre! 😳😳. Guys I almost got blown away! A whole human being had to hold onto a pole for dear life.”
Richard Coleman from Traffic Services in the City of Cape Town said the overnight winds caused road closures in the City on Monday morning due to wind damage to a building.
“Wind damage to a building on the corner of Roeland and McKenzie Street. We have closed Roeland Street between Brury and Brandweer streets. Devilliers Street and Constitution Street. We have also closed Philip Kgosana Drive link to Mill Street‚” Coleman said.
On Sunday evening‚ Mayco member JP Smith said the designated fireworks site on the Table View beach front had to be cancelled due to strong winds.
“Table View site closed down due to wind. Public cooperated and evacuated the beach in minutes‚” Smith said.
Apart from the dangerous winds‚ the City will remain sunny‚ reaching a maximum of 21°. Vredendal will peak at 36° and George at 20°.
Gauteng will have a warm start to the week. The highest temperature will be in Pretoria at 36°‚ Venter said.
“Warm weather is expected for Gauteng‚ possible thunder showers in the afternoon. Pretoria will be 36°‚ JHB and Vereeniging will be 33°‚” Venter said.
“Durban will be mainly cloudy with on and off rain.”
Durban will reach 22°‚ Richard’s Bay 25° and Pietermaritzburg 23°
Port Elizabeth will be cloudy with rain and a strong southwesterly wind on Monday. Temperatures will peak at 22°. East London will only be partly cloudy‚ reaching a high of 22°.
A warning has been issued for the Northern Cape and Free State.
“There will be a possibility of runaway fires due to continuous hot weather with strong winds‚” Venter said
Upington will be 39 °and Kimberly 36°.
