An alleged rape and murder suspect who used Facebook to lure his victims from several towns in the Eastern Cape appeared in the Qumbu Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The 28-year-old man was charged with four counts of rape‚ three counts of murder and three counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

His alleged victims were from East London‚ Alice‚ Mthatha‚ Tsolo‚ Ntabankulu and Mount Fletcher.

The case has been postponed to November 13 for a formal bail application.

- DispatchLIVE