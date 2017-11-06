Water has filled its crumbling basement‚ Matthew McConaughey has paced its curved corridors for a Hollywood blockbuster — but for most‚ it is remembered as a shopping haunt of old.

Now‚ yet again‚ one of Cape Town’s most controversial buildings — the Werdmuller Centre in Claremont — has escaped the iron thud of the wrecking ball.

Last week‚ its fate hung in the balance once again. Heritage Western Cape was finally due to decide on demolition‚ but according to CEO Mxolisi Dlamuka‚ “there has been a delay in issuing a committee decision”.

The building‚ designed by Roelof Uytenbogaart in the 1960s‚ was praised as a masterpiece of modernism inspired by the work of Le Corbusier‚ a Swiss architect seen as the father of modernism in building design.

It hogs a crucial nexus between Claremont’s shopping district‚ public transport hub and major routes‚ but it was never an inviting space‚ and it has withered in the shadow of the “posher” west side of Claremont’s main road‚ where development is reaching fever pitch.