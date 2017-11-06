South Africa

Cubaña fined R200‚000 for selling alcohol after hours

06 November 2017 - 15:39 By Nico Gous
Cubana in Cedar Square‚ Fourways.
Cubana in Cedar Square‚ Fourways.
Image: Neo Goba

Nightclub Cubaña in Fourways‚ Johannesburg‚ has been fined R200‚000 for selling alcohol after hours.

The club has been ordered to pay R50‚000‚ with the rest suspended for five years. If Cubaña Fourways commits a similar offence within the next five years‚ they will have to pay the remaining R150‚000.

According to the Gauteng Liquor Act‚ nightclubs may not sell alcohol between 8am and 2pm.

The act further stipulates that “the holder of a nightclub liquor licence may‚ notwithstanding any law to the contrary‚ sell liquor on any day during the prescribed time”.

The Gauteng Liquor Board launched an investigation into the nightclub‚ after video footage emerged of former Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana assaulting three women outside the club on August 6 this year.

"It happened when the incident [Manana assault] came to light‚" said Castro Ngobese‚ spokesperson for Gauteng MEC for Economic Development Lebogang Maile.

Manana pleaded guilty to assaulting the three women at Cubaña‚ and resigned on August 19.

According to a statement issued by Maile‚ money raised from fines are used to sponsor campaigns against illegal trade‚ drinking and community social investment (CSI).

READ MORE

Cubana shooting: one of the deceased was a 28s gang member

One of two people killed in a shooting at a popular Stellenbosch club earlier this month was a member of the 28s prison gang‚ it has been revealed.
News
14 days ago

Two killed as gunmen burst into Cubana in Stellenbosch

Gunmen who raced into a Stellenbosch nightclub early on Saturday shot two people dead and wounded a third.
News
23 days ago

Most read

  1. Taxi strike could be a disaster for pupils writing exams South Africa
  2. Mugabe gives his deputy the marching orders Africa
  3. Chilling last messages from slain Susan Rohde South Africa
  4. Family of State Security Agency boss demand retraction of controversial book South Africa
  5. City of Johannesburg increases its social package South Africa

Latest Videos

Gunman massacres at least 26 people in Texas church
Mpumalanga man builds his own pedal car from scrap
X