Nightclub Cubaña in Fourways‚ Johannesburg‚ has been fined R200‚000 for selling alcohol after hours.

The club has been ordered to pay R50‚000‚ with the rest suspended for five years. If Cubaña Fourways commits a similar offence within the next five years‚ they will have to pay the remaining R150‚000.

According to the Gauteng Liquor Act‚ nightclubs may not sell alcohol between 8am and 2pm.

The act further stipulates that “the holder of a nightclub liquor licence may‚ notwithstanding any law to the contrary‚ sell liquor on any day during the prescribed time”.

The Gauteng Liquor Board launched an investigation into the nightclub‚ after video footage emerged of former Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana assaulting three women outside the club on August 6 this year.

"It happened when the incident [Manana assault] came to light‚" said Castro Ngobese‚ spokesperson for Gauteng MEC for Economic Development Lebogang Maile.

Manana pleaded guilty to assaulting the three women at Cubaña‚ and resigned on August 19.

According to a statement issued by Maile‚ money raised from fines are used to sponsor campaigns against illegal trade‚ drinking and community social investment (CSI).