North West police are offering a reward of R100‚000 for information that might lead to the whereabouts of Tebogo Ndlovu – even though they believe he is dead.

Ndlovu’s fate has for weeks been at the centre of a dispute between police and some residents of the Majakaneng community.

Even though a local man has been arrested for Ndlovu’s attempted murder‚ many believe Ndlovu is still alive and have launched a campaign to find him.

Police believe that Matthew Benson is the man who killed Ndlovu‚ who was last seen on August 2. Ndlovu’s friends allege that Benson had caught them stealing oranges from a farm owned by Benson’s parents.

“The reward has been issued to assist investigators. At this moment we don’t know if Ndlovu is alive or dead. We need information that can lead us to him or his corpse‚” said Mokgwabone.