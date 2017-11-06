Computers and IT equipment worth millions have been stolen in a wave of business robberies in Durban’s Highway area.

And while police acknowledge the spate of robberies in recent months‚ a local security expert raised the question of what was becoming of the stolen computers.

Ian Colls‚ of Compusafe‚ said that theft of IT equipment was not a new trend.

“This dates back to 2014‚ with 128 reported cases until September this year. The syndicate move from area to area‚ spending several months in one specific area before moving on to another‚” he said.