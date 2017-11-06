The family of State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser are demanding a retraction of Jacque Pauw's controversial book The President’s Keepers‚ saying he has “unjustly” accused them of “criminal activity”.

In a statement on Monday‚ the family claimed Pauw had committed “the classic journalistic deception of not allowing facts to get in the way of a good story" in his book.

In a lawyer’s letter to the State Security Agency on Monday‚ NB Publishers said they will not desist from making Pauws book available to the public‚ will not withdraw it from the market and will not retract any parts of it.

The SSA served NB Publishers and Pauw with a cease-and-desist letter last week in which they demanded that the book be withdrawn from book shops and that parts of it be retracted. The agency claimed parts of the book contravene the Intelligence Service Act.