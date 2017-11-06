The Department of Justice is currently mulling legislative changes to ensure successful implementation of the Sexual Offences and Related Matters Amendment Act.

Deputy Minister of Justice John Jeffery said during a press briefing to report back on a two-day national forum‚ held last month‚ on the implementation of the sexual offences legislation‚ that "although there was some agreement that the current legislative framework is sufficient to provide for the effective implementation of the act"‚ two areas of implementation "need to be evaluated and possibly amended".

These include some technical details around the competency of children to testify‚ as well as the State's right to appeal on matters of fact.

Jeffery said that the competency assessment of children to testify in court revolved particularly around section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Act.