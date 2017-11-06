Amid fears of closure and a possible layoff of 500 workers‚ KwaZulu-Natal economic development MEC Sihle Zikalala is set to make an important announcement regarding further possible job losses in the already struggling Hammersdale industrial area outside Pietermaritzburg.

After 1‚200 workers were laid off by the RCL Foods-owned Rainbow Chicken in February in a bid to stay afloat after years of fighting cheap chicken imports from the EU‚ Brazil and the US‚ there are now fears that hundreds more local workers could also lose their jobs at Glodina Black Label in Hammersdale.

The textile manufacturing company provides employment to hundreds of locals in the industrial area which has shed thousands of jobs over the years.

Like other companies that have struggled in what was once regarded as the textile capital of the province‚ Glodina has experienced financial difficulties in the past few years which almost brought it to the brink of collapse.