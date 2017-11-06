South Africa

KZN student's 246km/h freeway dash ends in handcuffs

06 November 2017 - 14:36 By Jeff Wicks
Open handcuffs.
Open handcuffs.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock Images

A 26-year-old university student’s need for speed landed him in court‚ after he was clocked by speed cops travelling 246km per hour in his brother’s BMW M4.

The man‚ who cannot be named until he has appeared in court‚ was arrested on the N3 near Camperdown on Saturday.

It is understood that the hasty student is a first time offender‚ and had a valid driver’s licence.

His freeway dash placed him a full 120km per hour over the already 120km per hour speed limit.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that the man was arrested at the roadside.

“He was arrested for exceeding the speed limit. He was released on bail and warned to appear today at Camperdown Magistrate’s Court‚” she said.

Joburg meter-taxi driver killed in drive-by

Police have launched a manhunt for a group of men who shot and killed a meter-taxi operator in Pine Avenue‚ Ferndale on Monday.
News
12 days ago

A veteran Road Traffic Inspectorate officer‚ who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity‚ said that the feat of speed was “impressive”. “In my career I have never caught anyone going that fast in a car. The highest you usually catch cars at is around 200km per hour.

“Motorbikes are faster‚ but travelling at that speed is impressive. He must be one hell of a driver‚” the officer joked.

When contacted by TimesLIVE‚ the person in whose name the luxury German sedan is registered‚ said that he had not been driving his car.

““To be honest I am not sure what happened because I wasn’t driving the car when this all happened‚” he said.

EC in shock over accident that killed 9 people

The Eastern Cape is still reeling after an accident that killed nine people on the R63 between Adelaide and Fort Beaufort last night.
News
14 days ago

“The car is stock‚ it hasn’t been enhanced in any way‚” he added.

In 2007 on the N2 near Port Shepstone a motorcyclist was nabbed doing 295km per hour on his Suzuki GSX-R 1100.

Jan Hendrik de Vos was fined R100‚000. The record-breaker also had to pay a further R2‚000 for riding an unlicensed vehicle and for not displaying his number plate or face six months in jail.

 

Most read

  1. Van Breda trial: The most damning question of all South Africa
  2. Tony Yengeni's mother escapes house fire South Africa
  3. Woman fished out of Cape harbour with a crane South Africa
  4. KZN student's 246km/h freeway dash ends in handcuffs South Africa
  5. Five holes in Van Breda’s story South Africa

Latest Videos

Gunman massacres at least 26 people in Texas church
Mpumalanga man builds his own pedal car from scrap
X