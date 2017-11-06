KZN student's 246km/h freeway dash ends in handcuffs
A 26-year-old university student’s need for speed landed him in court‚ after he was clocked by speed cops travelling 246km per hour in his brother’s BMW M4.
The man‚ who cannot be named until he has appeared in court‚ was arrested on the N3 near Camperdown on Saturday.
It is understood that the hasty student is a first time offender‚ and had a valid driver’s licence.
His freeway dash placed him a full 120km per hour over the already 120km per hour speed limit.
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that the man was arrested at the roadside.
“He was arrested for exceeding the speed limit. He was released on bail and warned to appear today at Camperdown Magistrate’s Court‚” she said.
A veteran Road Traffic Inspectorate officer‚ who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity‚ said that the feat of speed was “impressive”. “In my career I have never caught anyone going that fast in a car. The highest you usually catch cars at is around 200km per hour.
“Motorbikes are faster‚ but travelling at that speed is impressive. He must be one hell of a driver‚” the officer joked.
When contacted by TimesLIVE‚ the person in whose name the luxury German sedan is registered‚ said that he had not been driving his car.
““To be honest I am not sure what happened because I wasn’t driving the car when this all happened‚” he said.
“The car is stock‚ it hasn’t been enhanced in any way‚” he added.
In 2007 on the N2 near Port Shepstone a motorcyclist was nabbed doing 295km per hour on his Suzuki GSX-R 1100.
Jan Hendrik de Vos was fined R100‚000. The record-breaker also had to pay a further R2‚000 for riding an unlicensed vehicle and for not displaying his number plate or face six months in jail.
