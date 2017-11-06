A 26-year-old university student’s need for speed landed him in court‚ after he was clocked by speed cops travelling 246km per hour in his brother’s BMW M4.

The man‚ who cannot be named until he has appeared in court‚ was arrested on the N3 near Camperdown on Saturday.

It is understood that the hasty student is a first time offender‚ and had a valid driver’s licence.

His freeway dash placed him a full 120km per hour over the already 120km per hour speed limit.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that the man was arrested at the roadside.

“He was arrested for exceeding the speed limit. He was released on bail and warned to appear today at Camperdown Magistrate’s Court‚” she said.