When darkness settles‚ around 20 women line up along a busy street in Soweto to provide for their families‚ armed with a cooked delicacy loved by revellers – goat head.

Puleng Matsipe‚ a mother of four‚ has been in the business for more than a decade‚ and the money she earns on the street is the sole source of income for her family.

She sells cooked goat heads‚ popularly known as “smiley” or “skopo”. This is a favourite township delicacy‚ especially for over-indulgers seeking a hangover “cure”.

"I've been selling skopo for more than 10 years. I was a domestic worker‚ but I lost my job around the year 2000. I couldn't find another job‚ until I saw a group of ladies selling skopo‚ and I joined them so I can take my children to school‚" said Matsipe‚ as she prepared for the weekend night shift.

The women operate on Manotshe Street in Mapetla from 6pm until the following morning.