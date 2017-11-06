The bodies of an elderly couple were found in their Summerstrand‚ Port Elizabeth home on Monday morning with axe wounds to the head.

Andre and Lydia Saaiman – believed to be in their 70s – were murdered sometime between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said that a handyman arrived at the Rustica Lodge complex in Scott Street‚ found that the Saaimans’ home had been ransacked‚ and contacted their daughter.

The daughter arrived at the scene and contacted police‚ who found the couple murdered after forcing open the door.

Police are on the scene.

- HeraldLIVE