Test cancelled as students protest at University of Cape Town

Protesting students had a brief stand-off with police as they disrupted a test and chased people out of a computer laboratory on Monday at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

UCT assured staff and students that the campus will remain open and all academic activities scheduled for the day will go ahead‚ but a small group of students moved through campus in an attempt to shut down parts of the campus. The university has obtained an interdict preventing students from disrupting classes or damaging property.

The group of protesting students had a stand-off with police officers outside a test venue. A policeman warned that they could be arrested.

Student newspaper Varsity posted pictures of private security in riot gear guarding the campus sports centre.