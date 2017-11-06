'Traffic Guy' signs off radio

The longest serving radio traffic guy in the country has called it quits.

Johan von Bargen, known by fans and colleagues as JVB or simply the Traffic Guy, has given his last traffic report at East Coast Radio, the commercial radio station with almost a million listeners.

For 33 years Von Bargen kept thousands of KwaZulu-Natal drivers in the loop on what was happening on the roads. Starting off at the then Radio Port Natal in 1984, he never missed a morning or an afternoon show.

As the "Traffic Guy" Von Bargen warned listeners about hold-ups, traffic jams, accidents, road closures and defective traffic lights.

He warned motorists when peacocks and ducks were spotted on the roads, and told them about geese and their goslings bringing traffic to a standstill while crossing the road.

Once he announced that a pig was wondering in the traffic and a concerned driver stopped and tied the animal to a crash barrier.

Von Bargen joined the Durban city police (now the Durban metro) in 1970. His first traffic reports were in 1984 - for Radio Port Natal, which he transmitted from a helicopter. When he retired from the city police five years later, he continued to work for the radio station.

Von Bargen also opened Pro Driving Tactics, where he ran seminars on anti-hijacking techniques and taught defensive and advanced driving - services he continues to offer.

The biggest accident he reported on involved a 54-vehicle pile-up on the N3 at Key Ridge.

"During the same pile-up an ambulance that had responded was hijacked. It just went on and on," he said.

While he will miss the listeners and his colleagues, he said the group of people to whom he owed the most gratitude were his "roadies".

"These are the people who used their own time and effort to phone in and tell me what was happening on the road and give me exact locations. My roadies are the best. Without them there would have been no traffic report."

Although much traffic reporting deals with serious problems, there have also been lighter moments. Von Bargen said the oddest accident he reported on involved no vehicles, but two injured pedestrians.

"A jogger ran into a second pedestrian who had stepped into the road to catch a bus. The collision resulted in one of the men hitting his back on the kerb.

"An ambulance had to be called. I felt sorry for the guy, but we had to laugh."