Van Breda breaks down after being accused of scuffle with Marli
Triple-murder accused Henri van Breda sat smoking in the kitchen while waiting for emergency services‚ rather than trying to help his family members – two of whom he claims were still alive‚ and all of whom were bleeding profusely.
Questioning about this saw Van Breda break down in tears for the first time in the witness stand‚ before asking for a short break in proceedings.
The state prosecutor‚ Susan Galloway‚ in the High Court on Monday had earlier said that scrapes on his back and a bump on his head‚ which he claimed were from a "fall down the stairs"‚ were actually consistent with his sister‚ Marli's defensive wounds.
"When you attacked Marli‚ she defended herself. The bump on your head is from a blunt force injury – possibly a fist – and Marli had evidence on her right hand from a fist fight‚" said Galloway.
She said she found it strange that he remembered so many details‚ but not whether he fell forwards or backwards down the stairs (since he was injured on both front and back). Galloway insisted the bruises and scrapes on his back were in fact also from the scuffle with Marli.
"If she attacked you in the doorway to the boys' room‚ there are many sharp edges there‚" she said‚ "and in fact all the injuries could be explained by Marli defending herself against you in the attack!"
Galloway does not believe he lost consciousness for two hours and forty minutes.
When asked why he lost consciousness as per his claims‚ Van Breda said: "I am not exactly sure – maybe it was the shock of seeing Marli and Mom‚ or maybe it was from the fall down the stairs."
But‚ as Galloway pointed out‚ he did several things between the alleged fall and the alleged loss of consciousness – such as going outside to check if intruder had left‚ and calling emergency services – so "it doesn't appear as if the fall down or on the stairs had an effect".
He had also not mentioned the alleged two hours and forty minutes of unconsciousness to Dr Michelle van Zyl.
When asked why‚ he said‚ "I didn't feel I needed to explain myself."
He remembered very little of the visit to the doctor‚ and explained that this was because "it was a long time ago".
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE