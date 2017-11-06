Triple-murder accused Henri van Breda sat smoking in the kitchen while waiting for emergency services‚ rather than trying to help his family members – two of whom he claims were still alive‚ and all of whom were bleeding profusely.

Questioning about this saw Van Breda break down in tears for the first time in the witness stand‚ before asking for a short break in proceedings.

The state prosecutor‚ Susan Galloway‚ in the High Court on Monday had earlier said that scrapes on his back and a bump on his head‚ which he claimed were from a "fall down the stairs"‚ were actually consistent with his sister‚ Marli's defensive wounds.

"When you attacked Marli‚ she defended herself. The bump on your head is from a blunt force injury – possibly a fist – and Marli had evidence on her right hand from a fist fight‚" said Galloway.