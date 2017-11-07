South Africa

A quarter of Joburg water infrastructure has less than 10-year lifespan left

07 November 2017 - 13:32 By Penwell Dlamini
Image: iStock

About 25% of Joburg Water’s infrastructure has less than 10 years of useful life left.

This was revealed by the MMC for environment and infrastructure services Nico de Jager in his state of infrastructure report presented in Braamfontein on Tuesday.

De Jager said critical assets of Joburg water that need replacement or renewal are projected at R12.65-billion over the next 10 years. This translates to R1.265-billion per year over the next decade.

“An additional R500-million is required annually to deal with infrastructure upgrade and expansion backlog‚” said De Jager.

He said the city needs R861-million for water mains replacement and R1.9-billion for sewer pipe replacement.

To upgrade water and sewer capacity the city is facing a funding backlog of R2.8-billion.

The total network backlog stands at R5.6-billion‚ De Jager said.

READ MORE

Town in the dark about 'day zero'

The mayor of the oldest municipality in the country, Beaufort West, is in the dark about when his town will run out of water.
News
7 hours ago

North Riding water safe for consumption

Johannesburg Water on Sunday confirmed that the water running through the taps in North Riding‚ north of Johannesburg‚ is free of contamination.
News
2 days ago

Nelson Mandela Bay 'losing more than 40% of its water supply'

Nelson Mandela Bay is losing more than 40% of its water supply every month to leaks‚ burst pipes‚ incorrect billing and water that residents have not ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Durban war memorial thieves nabbed South Africa
  2. Nearly 80% of Joburg bridges in poor state South Africa
  3. 'Johannesburg road conditions deteriorating': Transport MMC South Africa
  4. ‘Johannesburg infrastructure past its lifespan’: Mashaba South Africa
  5. A quarter of Joburg water infrastructure has less than 10-year lifespan left South Africa

Latest Videos

Surprise twist in roadside police bust
Rallies erupt in South Korea during Trump visit
X