South Africa

Cape looking to collect R835m from water bills

07 November 2017 - 06:48 By Aphiwe Deklerk
Cape Town is not alone. Three other Western Cape municipalities - Drakenstein, George and Stellenbosch - are also looking to collect a tidy sum from water. File photo
Image: The Times

Is the City of Cape Town, among other municipalities, coining it amid the crippling drought?

According to the Western Cape financial performance report of municipalities in the first quarter of the 2017/18 financial year, the city has billed ratepayers for R835-million, against its R642-million expenditure.

This means the city could rake in R193-million over this period.

The report further estimates that by the end of the current financial year it may collect over R897-million.

It is not clear if the amount is an increase from the previous year. However, late last year the city reported increased water revenue due to charges on residents who had failed to comply with restrictions.

The city also stopped providing free water to indigent households as of July 1.

Cape Town is not alone. Three other Western Cape municipalities - Drakenstein, George and Stellenbosch - are also looking to collect a tidy sum from water.

